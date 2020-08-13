Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Drug Possession – Detective’s Testimony – Legal Term (access required)

Criminal Practice – Drug Possession – Detective’s Testimony – Legal Term (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 13, 2020

  In response to a question as to why defendant was taken to the sheriff’s office, a detective said, “At minimum, she was arrested for narcotics violations, for the methamphetamine that was found right at her feet in her possession.” The detective’s use of the term “possession” was not a lay opinion about whether, as a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo