Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Larceny – Intent to Deprive – Abandonment – Habitual Felon Indictment (access required)

Criminal Practice – Larceny – Intent to Deprive – Abandonment – Habitual Felon Indictment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 13, 2020

  Although defendant argues he merely borrowed the victim’s truck, since the state showed that he abandoned the truck on a secluded driveway not easily visible from any public road, the state’s evidence was sufficient to prove defendant’s intent to deprive the owner of the property. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of misdemeanor larceny, possession ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo