Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations Parent & Child – Support – High Income Case – Income Disparity – Retroactive Support Award (access required)

Domestic Relations Parent & Child – Support – High Income Case – Income Disparity – Retroactive Support Award (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 13, 2020

  The trial court found that the defendant-mother earned only 11 percent of the parties’ $354,524 gross income. The court ordered the mother to pay 11 percent of the child’s prospective expenses, yet the court ordered the mother to pay 50 percent of the child’s past expenses. Although the trial court made findings about the parties’ ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo