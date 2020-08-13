Quantcast
Failure to provide records won't halt inmate's med-mal suit (access required)

By: David Donovan August 13, 2020

  An inmate whose expert witness reviewed all of the medical records provided to him by the state’s corrections department will be able to move ahead with a medical malpractice suit against two physicians who treated him in prison, even though the department initially failed to provide him with all of his relevant medical records, a ...

Tagged with:

