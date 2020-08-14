Pitt Co. courthouse re-opens after two-day closure due to COVID

The Pitt County courthouse reopened on Aug. 14 after being closed for the previous two days as a result of a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount gave the go-ahead for all regularly scheduled sessions of court to resume.

“After checking contacts, the Health Department determined that no other courthouse employees, attorneys or members of the public were in sufficient contact with the employee and as such, no other measures are required at the courthouse,” Blount said, according to a statement released by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts.

The initial decision to cancel court was made in consultation with the Pitt County Public Health Department. The courthouse was cleaned during the closure, the AOC said.

Staff reports