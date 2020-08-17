Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / 9 best practices for ‘remote’ witness interviews for internal investigations (access required)

9 best practices for ‘remote’ witness interviews for internal investigations (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 17, 2020

By Matthew Knowles and Elizabeth Rodd It’s easy to rattle off a list of the disadvantages of conducting an important meeting, interview, deposition or even court hearing using Zoom or other videoconferencing tools. There are technical issues, security concerns, challenges in dealing with documents and exhibits, difficulties in assessing demeanor and credibility, and many more. These are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo