Contract –  Breach of Warranty – Fertilizer – Crop Failure – Expert Testimony (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 17, 2020

  Upon being sued by a merchant who sold them fertilizer on credit, the defendant-farmers alleged that the fertilizer had caused their soybean crop to fail. However, the farmers’ forecast of evidence did not show that the fertilizer sold by the plaintiff-merchant and produced by third-party defendant Perdue Agribusiness LLC was defective or that it caused ...

