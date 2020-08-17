COVID-19 court rules extended for another month

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has ordered the extension of emergency directives regarding the operations of the state’s courts, including the postponement of jury trials, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These emergency directives have helped mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 in our courthouses,” Beasley said.

The order is in effect until Sept. 15. The extended emergency mandates that county courts:

– Postpone jury trials for 30 days



-Require that an affidavit be filed in residential evictions to confirm compliance with the federal CARES Act

-Require each senior resident superior court judge to craft a plan for the resumption of jury trials

-Require the public to wear face masks while in public areas of court facilities

-Require a COVID-19 coordinator for each judicial facility

-Prohibit crowded sessions of court where social distancing cannot be observed

-Require COVID-19 coordinators to approve court calendars before they are publicly distributed to ensure social distancing is possible and ensure face coverings are available for court personnel

-Require senior resident superior court judges to ensure public health measures such as cleaning and social distancing are provided in court facilities

-Ensure public access to court records and allows clerks to limit face-to-face interactions when accepting filings

-Encourage filings to be submitted by mail and allow a grace period of five days for filings received by mail

– Allow clerks of superior court additional time to schedule hearings in summary ejectment actions