Criminal Practice  – Murder Indictment – 'Kill & Slay'

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 17, 2020

  Defendant argues that the use of the words “kill and slay” instead of “kill and murder” in his indictments for second degree murder were defective and did not confer jurisdiction on the superior court. Three days after defendant submitted his brief to this court, the North Carolina Supreme Court issued State v. Tart, ___ N.C. ...

