UNC Law School switches to all remote instruction

The University of North Carolina School of Law has announced that it will shift to all remote instruction as of Wed., Aug. 19 in response to increased COVID-19 cases at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“We feel that under these circumstances, it is the best decision for our community,” the law school said in a tweet announcing the decision on the evening of Aug. 17.

The decision came shortly after UNC-Chapel Hill announced that it move all undergraduate classes online, also effective Aug. 19, after four clusters of the virus were detected on campus. At least 130 students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since students arrived on campus to begin in-person classes less than two weeks ago.

This is a developing story. Lawyers Weekly will have more on this story as it develops.

Staff reports