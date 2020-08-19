NC IDS now offering online info portal

The North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services has launched a new online Public Defense Portal for North Carolina defense attorneys.

The portal will become the primary means of communication from the office to the defense bar about issues including the COVID19 pandemic. It will also provide information relevant to the defense legal practice, provide information about CLE, and help the office advocate for the defense bar more effectively, said Mary Pollard, executive director of the office.

Pollard said that while the portal will become the primary means of communication from the office, it will not replace the listservs that the office maintains for the public defense attorneys.

Attorneys who sign up by Oct. 1 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free CLE program of their choice. Attorneys can sign up at the public defense portal at https://Portal.NCIDS.org