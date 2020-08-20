Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Self-Defense & Defense of Habitation – Jury Instructions – Conflicting Evidence – Intent to Kill – Warning Shot – Occasional Resident

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 20, 2020

  Even though there was some evidence that defendant fired a “warning shot” without meaning to hit Derrick Garris, and even though Garris sometimes stayed at defendant’s home, there was also evidence that defendant acted in self-defense and that Garris was not a lawful occupant of defendant’s residence at the time defendant shot him. Therefore, given ...

