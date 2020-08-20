Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sexual Offense with a Student – ‘Substitute Teacher’ – Motion to Dismiss (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 20, 2020

  Even though defendant lacked a teaching certificate and held the title of “substitute teacher,” since he had a long-term assignment as a full-time teacher, he was a “teacher” for purposes of G.S. § 14-27.7. As we held in State v. Golder, 374 N.C. 238, 839 S.E.2d 782 (2020), after the Court of Appeals issued its opinion ...

