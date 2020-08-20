Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Best Interests (access required)

Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Best Interests (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 20, 2020

  Contrary to the respondent-father’s argument, the trial court’s best-interests determination was not based solely on a finding that children “Kevin,” “Amy,” and “Laura” were settled in a new family unit. In addition to finding that the children were doing well in the home with the petitioner-mother and their maternal grandparents, the trial court considered the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo