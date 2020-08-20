Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Witness – Internist/Hospitalists – Proximate Cause – Tendon Rupture (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 20, 2020

  Where (1) a hospitalist is an internist who practices internal medicine in a hospital, (2) plaintiff’s witness is an internal medicine specialist, and (3) his practice includes the procedure at issue here, he can testify about the applicable standard of care and proximate cause. We affirm the Court of Appeals’ reversal of the trial court’s rulings ...

