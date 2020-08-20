Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Supreme Court / Workers’ Compensation – Subrogation – Auto Insurance – UIM – S.C. Contract (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Subrogation – Auto Insurance – UIM – S.C. Contract (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 20, 2020

  Where (1) plaintiff’s decedent suffered a compensable, fatal injury in a South Carolina auto accident, (2) the underinsured motorist coverage endorsement to the defendant-employer’s auto insurance policy says the coverage is intended to comply with South Carolina law, and (3) South Carolina law prohibits subrogation of UIM benefits, the UIM benefits that plaintiff received as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo