Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Failure to Pay Support (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Failure to Pay Support (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 21, 2020

  In the six months prior to the filing of the petition to terminate his parental rights, the respondent-father was working and earning income; moreover, he testified that he had the financial means to support his daughter, “Jennifer.” Though defendant also testified that he did not earn enough to live on, since he failed to pay ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo