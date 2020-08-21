Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – ICWA – Notices to Tribes (access required)

Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – ICWA – Notices to Tribes (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 21, 2020

  When (1) the respondent-father claimed to be affiliated with the Cherokee Indian Tribe, (2) the notice of this action that was provided to the Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians did not include all the information required by federal regulations, and (3) the Keetoowah Band did not respond, the trial court was required to seek assistance ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo