Tort/Negligence – Defamation – Public Official – Actual Malice – Punitive Damages (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 21, 2020

  An article written by the defendant-reporter and published in the defendant-newspaper about the plaintiff, an SBI firearms analyst, attributed opinions to other firearms experts who purportedly questioned plaintiff’s competence and ethics. Plaintiff’s evidence that these experts’ statements were either taken out of context or not made at all, along with internal communications at the newspaper, ...

