Home / Top Legal News / Trial delays, jail policies complicate life for criminal defense attorneys (access required)

Trial delays, jail policies complicate life for criminal defense attorneys (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 21, 2020

North Carolina jail inmates are languishing as they await jury trials and restrictions on jailhouse visits have made it difficult for attorneys to have consequential consultations to prepare for them, defense attorneys say.  Uncertainty grows each time North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley extends orders to postpone jury trials for 30 more days due ...

