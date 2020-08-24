Quantcast
COA overturns ruling granting police officer immunity (access required)

By: Associated Press August 24, 2020

(AP) — A jury will decide if a former Charlotte police captain acted with malice when he ordered the detention of a mother on a charge of child abuse for leaving her children unattended in a car briefly while asking for directions to a birthday party. In an Aug. 18 decision, the North Carolina Court of ...

