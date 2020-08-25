Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Constitutional – Right to Counsel – Defendant's Choice – Delay – Habitual DWI (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Constitutional – Right to Counsel – Defendant’s Choice – Delay – Habitual DWI (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 25, 2020

  Even though defendant had been in jail for eight months and had only been out and able to work to save money for legal fees for eight weeks, allowing defendant’s day-of-trial motion to continue so he could hire private counsel would have significantly delayed disposition of the criminal charges against him and disrupted the administration ...

