Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – DWI – Accident & .17 BAC – Anders Brief (access required)

Criminal Practice  – DWI – Accident & .17 BAC – Anders Brief (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 25, 2020

The state’s evidence showed that defendant ran a red light, caused an accident resulting in injury, and that he had red and glassy eyes, a light odor of alcohol, an open bottle of bourbon behind his driver’s seat, and a blood alcohol content of 0.17. We have fully examined the record and have been unable ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo