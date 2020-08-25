Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Second-Degree Rape – Rape Shield Law – State's Evidence – SBM

August 25, 2020

  The trial court was not required to hold a hearing under N.C. R. Evid. 412 before allowing the state to elicit testimony from the victim that she was a virgin before defendant raped her and that she was a lesbian. After holding a Rule 412 hearing, the trial court allowed defendant to impeach the victim ...

