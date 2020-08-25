Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sexual Offense – References to 'Victim' (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 25, 2020

  The state’s witnesses referred to the complaining witness by her surname the overwhelming majority of the time and only made stray references to “the victim.” It was not plain error for the trial court to allow these witnesses’ testimony. We find no error in defendant’s conviction of second-degree sexual offense. State v. Spinks (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-277-20, ...

