Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Law schools taking wait-and-see approach amid COVID (access required)

Law schools taking wait-and-see approach amid COVID (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 26, 2020

  North Carolina law school deans say that they’re doing everything they can to avoid pivoting to online-only classes the way the University of North Carolina School of Law had to do in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 on campus--but they’re prepared to do so if necessary. UNC’s law school moved to all-remote learning on Aug. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo