Res judicata nixes claims litigant could've filed, but didn't (access required)

Res judicata nixes claims litigant could’ve filed, but didn’t (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires August 26, 2020

  The North Carolina Supreme Court has dismissed crossclaims brought against a co-defendant in a business dispute, holding that the claims were barred because they could’ve been litigated in an earlier dispute between the two parties, even though the claimant had failed to actually raise them. Kenneth Nelson sued Alliance Hospitality Management and other defendants in Wake ...

