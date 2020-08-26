Quantcast
Sasser appointed chief district court judge in Wake Co. (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 26, 2020

District Court Judge Debra Sasser has been named the new chief district court judge for Judicial District 10, which covers Wake County. Sasser will succeed Chief District Court Judge Robert Rader upon his retirement on Aug. 31. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley made the appointment Aug. 26. Sasser was appointed to the district court bench in ...

