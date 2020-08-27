Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – FBI’s two-step interview did not violate ‘Miranda’ (access required)

Criminal Practice – FBI’s two-step interview did not violate ‘Miranda’ (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 27, 2020

Where an FBI attaché interviewed the defendant about his association with the Islamic State of Iraq without providing him Miranda warnings, and a different team of FBI agents interviewed him 10 days later after giving Miranda warnings, there was no Miranda violation. Even if the government’s two-step interview was deliberate, the break in time and ...

