Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Murder – Premeditation & Deliberation – Automatism Defense – Expert Witness – State’s Closing (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Murder – Premeditation & Deliberation – Automatism Defense – Expert Witness – State’s Closing (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 27, 2020

  Although the state’s closing argument leaves little doubt as to the prosecutor’s personal views on the testimony of defendant’s expert witness, on balance, the state’s arguments tend to focus more on reasons why the jury should not accept the expert’s testimony as credible. Even if these arguments were improper, they were not so grossly improper ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo