Criminal Practice –  Probation Revocation – Absconding – Insufficient Evidence – Loss of Contact (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 27, 2020

  After the defendant-probationer missed an appointment with his probation officer (PO), defendant’s phone was disconnected, so the PO contacted defendant’s relatives; however, the state presented no evidence that either relative notified defendant of the PO’s desire to contact him. Moreover, with respect to the six-day timeframe set out in the probation violation report, nothing in ...

