Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Guardianship – Infant's Injuries (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Guardianship – Infant’s Injuries (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 27, 2020

  When an adult has exclusive custody of a child for a period of time during which the child suffers injuries that are neither self-inflicted nor accidental, this creates an inference that the adult intentionally inflicted those injuries. The trial court found that, when infant “Nathan” suffered serious non-accidental injuries, the respondent-mother and Nathan’s father were ...

