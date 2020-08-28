Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Pender, New Hanover Co. restore 1000s of drivers’ licenses (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 28, 2020

New Hanover and Pender counties have wiped the slate clean for thousands of people who had their drivers’ licenses suspended because of unpaid traffic court courts and fines. Judge Richard Russell Davis said in an Aug. 26 order that “the proper administration of justice” required that fines and fees in 5,409 traffic cases in New Hanover ...

