Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Judicial Branch launches electronic access to documents (access required)

Judicial Branch launches electronic access to documents (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 31, 2020

The North Carolina Judicial Branch is launching a new system Aug. 31 that will allow attorneys and people who represent themselves to prepare court documents online--but it will be a while until they can file them electronically. “eCourts Guide & File” is part of the branch’s $80 million overhaul of the North Carolina Court system’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo