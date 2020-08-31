Quantcast
Man injured by impaired driver settles lawsuit for $825K (access required)

Man injured by impaired driver settles lawsuit for $825K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 31, 2020

  A man who was severely injured when he crashed head-on with an impaired driver who died in the resulting wreck has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the at-fault driver's estate and his employer for $825,000, his attorneys report. Ann Ochsner and Bob Whitley of Whitley Law Firm in Raleigh report that their client, whose name was ...

