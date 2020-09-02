Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Foreign Support Order – ‘Affidavit’ Requirement – Notary – Penalty of Perjury (access required)

Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Foreign Support Order – ‘Affidavit’ Requirement – Notary – Penalty of Perjury (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 2, 2020

  During proceedings to register a Swiss child support order, the plaintiff-mother submitted an un-notarized affidavit. Since she made the affidavit under penalty of perjury, it was admissible under G.S. § 52C-3-315(b). We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which upheld the trial court’s refusal to consider the affidavit. Subsection 52C-3-315(b)’s plain terms do not require notarization. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo