Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Likelihood of Adoption (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 2, 2020

  In the proceeding to terminate the respondent-mother’s parental rights, DSS did not seek termination of the parental rights of the father of three of the mother’s four children. Nevertheless, the trial court could find that there was a high likelihood of adoption and that the termination of the mother’s parental rights would aid in the ...

