Criminal Practice  –  SBM – State's Exhibit – Different Studies (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 3, 2020

  Where the state entered into evidence a 2015 California study about the efficacy of satellite-based monitoring, but where the trial court’s order refers to a 2012 California study on the same subject, the basis of the trial court’s decision is unclear. We vacate the order imposing lifetime satellite-based monitoring and remand for the limited purpose of ...

