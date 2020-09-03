N.C. Muslim Bar Association launched

A group of Muslim attorneys, paralegals, and law students has formed the North Carolina Muslim Bar Association to support a burgeoning community of Muslims in the state’s legal profession.

Taiyyaba Qureshi, president of the association and an attorney with Frontera Tech Law in Durham, said the group wants to increase accessibility to legal servies for clients whose social and cultural needs make it difficult to get legal services, and act as consultants and guides for the North Carolina legal community on how to serve Muslim clients and support Muslim colleagues and law students.

“Our impetus was to show that there’s a bunch of lawyers who are Muslim, because that does surprise people,” said Saad Gul, a partner at Poyner Spruill in Raleigh and a founding member of the association. “When I started law school, I was told there weren’t any. In fact, there were several, even then, at Wake Forest. I’m sure there were more at Carolina and NCCU.”

Gul and Qureshi met while Gul was clerking for the North Carolina Supreme Court, and Qureshi was a law student and working as an intern for the court. Gul commented on the fact that Qureshi was wearing the hijab head covering and asked whether it would make life harder for her in the legal profession.



“She calmly decided that she was not giving up her beliefs for a fleeting career advantage, and I respected that a lot,” Gul said. “We are a small group in North Carolina, but enough to start building bridges with our colleagues. There is the sense of ‘if you build it, they will come’–if there is an organization, maybe more Muslim attorneys would identify themselves. We really did not have a forum for that before Taiyyaba proposed [the idea].”



Qureshi said that many Muslims in the legal field “still get those comments or strange remarks that make us feel like we have something to prove.”



“I am proud of my faith and my identity as a Muslim woman, and the hijab is part of who I am,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi said that the group is open to any member of the North Carolina legal community and at least for now it will meet bimonthly via Zoom. For more information, email ncmuslimbar@gmail.com.