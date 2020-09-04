Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 4, 2020

Where an inmate whose prison release was delayed brought a suit claiming Eighth Amendment violations, two attorneys with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, or SCDC, acted reasonably in interpreting a state statute regarding calculation of the inmate’s work and good-time credits. They were entitled to qualified immunity, despite the fact a court later disagreed ...

