COVID-19 closes Alamance Co. courthouses

Alamance County courthouses are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 8 after an outbreak of COVD-19 at its jail this week.

“Due to the positive cases identified at the Alamance County Detention Center, the Alamance County Judicial Leadership Team, in consultation with the Health Department, made the decision to keep the majority of court operations closed throughout the week,” the county said in a statement. “This allows additional time for Health Department staff to identify and trace those who were in close contact with anyone who has tested positive.”

The Alamance County Courthouse buildings in downtown Graham include the Historic Courthouse, Alamance County Civil Courts, and the J.B. Allen Courthouse. All three are within a couple of blocks of each other and the jail is in the same complex as the J.B. Allen Courthouse. Courts will resume normal operating hours on Sept. 8.

Cases that will continue include such as first appearance hearings and other essential matters involving incarcerated persons that can be handled remotely will continue, as well as 50-B complaints with requests for emergency domestic violence protection orders that can be handled remotely.