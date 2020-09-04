Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Controlled Substance on Jail Premises – Jury Instructions – Lawful Possession – Exception – Burden of Proof (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 4, 2020

  Lawful possession of a controlled substance is an exception to felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, meaning defendant bears the burden of proof on this issue. Accordingly, the trial court properly denied defendant’s request for a jury instruction which would have shifted the burden of proof to the state to show that ...

