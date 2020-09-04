Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 4, 2020

  Where the state’s evidence did not show that defendant had notice of a domestic violence protective order issued against him, the trial court should have granted defendant’s motion to dismiss the charge of violating the DVPO. We reverse defendant’s convictions for violating the DVPO and breaking and entering in violation of a protective order. Because these ...

