Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Virginia’s drug law triggers sentencing enhancement (access required)

Criminal Practice – Virginia’s drug law triggers sentencing enhancement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 4, 2020

Although the defendant argued his two Virginia convictions for possession with intent to distribute heroin did not qualify as controlled substance offenses under the sentencing guidelines, because Virginia law defines controlled substances more broadly than federal law, his argument ignored the plain meaning of § 4B1.2(b) of the sentencing guidelines. Background In 2018, Timothy Ward pleaded guilty ...

