Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Partial Summary Judgment – Trusts & Estates (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Partial Summary Judgment – Trusts & Estates (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 7, 2020

  Although plaintiff argues that his defendant-siblings convinced their mother, Rosemary, of the truth of their current counterclaims—i.e., that plaintiff embezzled money from her—thereby unduly influencing Rosemary to disinherit him, plaintiff’s claims and defendants’ counterclaims require the proof of different elements. Plaintiff is not entitled to immediately appeal the trial court’s dismissal of his claims while ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo