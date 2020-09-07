Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Service of Process – Certified Mail – Presumption of Proper Service (access required)

Civil Practice – Service of Process – Certified Mail – Presumption of Proper Service (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 7, 2020

  Although defendant contends no one was home when plaintiff’s summons and complaint were delivered to her address via certified mail—the receipt for which bears an illegible signature—defendant’s evidence was insufficient to rebut the presumption of proper service of process raised by plaintiff’s affidavit of service. We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion for relief ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo