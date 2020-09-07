Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 7, 2020

  Even if a jailhouse phone call between defendant and his grandmother—discussing how defendant wished to mount his defense—was irrelevant and should not have been admitted into evidence, the admission was not prejudicial, given the state’s other evidence: the testimony of an eyewitness who saw defendant shoot the victim, as well as defendant’s own testimony that ...

