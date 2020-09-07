Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Jury & Jurors – Mid-Trial Replacements – Evidence – Surveillance Video – Lay Witness Testimony (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Jury & Jurors – Mid-Trial Replacements – Evidence – Surveillance Video – Lay Witness Testimony (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 7, 2020

  At the close of all the evidence at defendant’s murder trial, the trial court received reports that an unknown person had photographed or filmed members of the jury outside the courtroom that day and the day prior. The trial court’s subsequent questioning of juror 1 clearly revealed juror 1’s discomfort (especially her fear of having ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo