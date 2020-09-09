Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Mom of inmate who died after beating settles suit for $985K  (access required)

Mom of inmate who died after beating settles suit for $985K  (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 9, 2020

The mother of a Wayne County jail inmate who died after he was allegedly refused psychiatric treatment, severely beaten and hogtied by detention officers, and tased by a state trooper has settled a federal lawsuit for $985,000, her attorney reports. Carlos Mahoney of Glenn, Mills, Fisher and Mahoney of Durham and Matthew Sullivan of White & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo