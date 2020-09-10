Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Permissive Intervention – Trust Beneficiary – Rule 60(b) Motion – Interlocutory Order (access required)

Civil Practice – Permissive Intervention – Trust Beneficiary – Rule 60(b) Motion – Interlocutory Order (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 10, 2020

Kay Harris Turner moves to intervene based on her argument that she has an interest in property at issue in this lawsuit, particularly in regard to the Nivison parties’ $2.1 million claim against the JDPW Trust, that would “denigrate [her] small claim of $126,000 almost out of existence if paid proportionately.” Under these circumstances, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo